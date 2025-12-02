NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) kicked off at the price of $144.95: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) was 5.00% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $138.05. A 52-week range for NTES has been $85.94 – $159.55.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.19%. With a float of $624.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $624.93 million.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NetEase Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc ADR is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 10.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 552,830. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 41,287 for $99.72, making the entire transaction worth $4,117,140.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 15.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 12.56) by 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 15.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.32% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.83, a number that is poised to hit 2.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NetEase Inc ADR, NTES], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.71%.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc ADR’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 60.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.60 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $146.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $148.82. The third major resistance level sits at $150.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $138.72.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

There are 633,592K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 90.58 billion. As of now, sales total 14,425 M while income totals 4,069 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,984 M while its last quarter net income were 1,210 M.