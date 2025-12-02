Netflix Inc (NFLX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.62%

On Monday, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) was 1.44% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $107.58. A 52-week range for NFLX has been $82.11 – $134.12.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 36.85% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.92%. With a float of $4.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.24 billion.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Netflix Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Netflix Inc is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 83.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 40,712,434. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Global Affairs Officer sold 238 for $1100.33, making the entire transaction worth $261,879. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.42) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.61% during the next five years compared to 36.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Netflix Inc (NFLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) saw its 5-day average volume 33.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 39.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.02%.

During the past 100 days, Netflix Inc’s (NFLX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.37 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $110.21 in the near term. At $111.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $113.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.23. The third support level lies at $104.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Key Stats

There are 4,237,323K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 462.42 billion. As of now, sales total 39,001 M while income totals 8,712 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,510 M while its last quarter net income were 2,547 M.