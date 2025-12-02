Newell Brands Inc (NWL) 20 Days SMA touches 13.69%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) opened higher 4.38% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Price fluctuations for NWL have ranged from $3.07 to $11.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.44% at the time writing. With a float of $416.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23700 employees.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 101.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05 ’25, was worth 44,968. In this transaction Segment Co-CEO, Home and Com. of this company sold 8,800 shares at a rate of $5.11, taking the stock ownership to the 52,007 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,800 for $5.11, making the entire transaction worth $44,988.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.14) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc (NWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Looking closely at Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL), its last 5-days average volume was 10.66 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.64%.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.38. However, in the short run, Newell Brands Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.98. Second resistance stands at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are currently 419,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,582 M according to its annual income of -216,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,806 M and its income totaled 21,000 K.