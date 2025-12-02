No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) performance over the last week is recorded 4.58%

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on Monday, with Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) stock price down -6.80% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. ARBE’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.26%. With a float of $78.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd is 25.72%, while institutional ownership is 17.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 1,206,154. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 162,158 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $315,170.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arbe Robotics Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 215.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbe Robotics Ltd, ARBE], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.84%.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1064 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1325 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8302, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5505. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4140. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4580. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3260. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2820.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 144.07 million, the company has a total of 105,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -49,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250 K while its latest quarter income was -11,040 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.