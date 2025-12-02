No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) performance over the last week is recorded 4.58%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) stock price down -6.80% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. ARBE’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.26%. With a float of $78.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd is 25.72%, while institutional ownership is 17.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 1,206,154. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 162,158 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $315,170.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arbe Robotics Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 215.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbe Robotics Ltd, ARBE], we can find that recorded value of 1.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.84%.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1064 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1325 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8302, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5505. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4140. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4580. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3260. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2820.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 144.07 million, the company has a total of 105,279K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -49,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250 K while its latest quarter income was -11,040 K.