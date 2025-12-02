No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.08%

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicked off on Monday, down -1.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $76.94. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has traded in a range of $52.11-$80.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.69%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.20%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.95 billion.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems, Inc is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 748,586. In this transaction SVP & Chief Acctg Officer of this company sold 9,801 shares at a rate of $76.38, taking the stock ownership to the 33,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,801 for $76.10, making the entire transaction worth $745,856.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/31/2025, the organization reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.91) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to -0.69% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO)

Looking closely at Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 16.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 21.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.75%.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.89 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.09. However, in the short run, Cisco Systems, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.60. Second resistance stands at $77.15. The third major resistance level sits at $77.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.82.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 300.44 billion has total of 3,951,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,654 M in contrast with the sum of 10,180 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,883 M and last quarter income was 2,860 M.