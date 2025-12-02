No matter how cynical the overall market is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) performance over the last week is recorded -12.58%

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) on Monday, plunged -9.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.94. Within the past 52 weeks, FULC’s price has moved between $2.32 and $12.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 54.59%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -637.50%. With a float of $48.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.11 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is 11.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’25, was worth 165,495. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.03, taking the stock ownership to the 484,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 45,000 for $9.73, making the entire transaction worth $437,850.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.29) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -637.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Looking closely at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.68%.

During the past 100 days, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s (FULC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.50. However, in the short run, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.62. Second resistance stands at $11.36. The third major resistance level sits at $11.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 534.15 million based on 54,118K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 80,000 K and income totals -9,730 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.

