No matter how cynical the overall market is, Genelux Corp (GNLX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.21%

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX) on Monday, plunged -11.87% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.56. Within the past 52 weeks, GNLX’s price has moved between $1.99 and $8.53.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -14.03%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.88%. With a float of $33.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Genelux Corp (GNLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genelux Corp is 13.16%, while institutional ownership is 30.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 55,600. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 4,475 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $13,067. This insider now owns 47,621 shares in total.

Genelux Corp (GNLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.18) by -0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.61% during the next five years compared to -14.03% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Genelux Corp (GNLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genelux Corp (GNLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.21%.

During the past 100 days, Genelux Corp’s (GNLX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.38 in the near term. At $5.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.78.

Genelux Corp (NASDAQ: GNLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 186.45 million based on 38,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10 K and income totals -29,870 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.