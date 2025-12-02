No matter how cynical the overall market is Metagenomi Inc (MGX) performance over the last week is recorded 5.96%

Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) on Monday, plunged -8.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. Within the past 52 weeks, MGX’s price has moved between $1.23 and $4.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.01%. With a float of $26.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.55 million.

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Metagenomi Inc is 29.68%, while institutional ownership is 16.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’25, was worth 4,889. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,701 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 2,514,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,576 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $2,853. This insider now owns 70,532 shares in total.

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.78) by 0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.01% per share during the next fiscal year.

Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Metagenomi Inc (MGX)

The latest stats from [Metagenomi Inc, MGX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.32 million was inferior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.12%.

During the past 100 days, Metagenomi Inc’s (MGX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1417 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1912 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3712, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9517. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7235. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8469. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9087. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5383, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4765. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3531.

Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.08 million based on 37,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,300 K and income totals -78,060 K. The company made 8,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.