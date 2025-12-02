No matter how cynical the overall market is, Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) performance over the last week is recorded 7.55%

On Monday, Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) was 3.08% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $22.39. A 52-week range for NOG has been $19.88 – $43.82.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.12%. With a float of $94.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.60 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northern Oil and Gas Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Northern Oil and Gas Inc is 2.94%, while institutional ownership is 116.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 163,320. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,160 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $463,320.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 1.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.08) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.89 million, its volume of 2.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.93%.

During the past 100 days, Northern Oil and Gas Inc’s (NOG) raw stochastic average was set at 26.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.36 in the near term. At $23.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.66.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) Key Stats

There are 97,603K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.25 billion. As of now, sales total 2,226 M while income totals 520,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 556,640 K while its last quarter net income were -129,070 K.