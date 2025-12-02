No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) performance over the last week is recorded 23.52%

On Monday, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) opened lower -7.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.97. Price fluctuations for OSCR have ranged from $11.20 to $23.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1378.20% at the time writing. With a float of $210.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.78 million.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc is 20.62%, while institutional ownership is 53.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’25, was worth 4,369,999. In this transaction President of Technology & CTO of this company sold 286,182 shares at a rate of $15.27, taking the stock ownership to the 501,148 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 12 ’25, when Company’s President of Technology & CTO sold 105,300 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,584,765. This insider now owns 501,148 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.58) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1378.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc (OSCR). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.67 million, its volume of 21.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.69%.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.96 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.32 in the near term. At $17.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.26.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are currently 264,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,178 M according to its annual income of 25,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,986 M and its income totaled -137,450 K.