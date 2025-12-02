No matter how cynical the overall market is, Transocean Ltd (RIG) performance over the last week is recorded 11.83%

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on Monday, down -1.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $1.97-$4.45.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.05% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 141.27%. With a float of $945.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd is 14.16%, while institutional ownership is 69.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 128,700. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $4.29, taking the stock ownership to the 235,154 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 500,000 for $4.32, making the entire transaction worth $2,160,000. This insider now owns 2,136,223 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Transocean Ltd, RIG], we can find that recorded value of 32.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 38.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.41%.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 92.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.79 billion has total of 1,101,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,524 M in contrast with the sum of -512,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,028 M and last quarter income was -1,923 M.