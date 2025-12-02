No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) performance over the last week is recorded 4.58%

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

On Monday, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) opened lower -6.34% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Price fluctuations for VNDA have ranged from $3.81 to $5.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -595.45% at the time writing. With a float of $55.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is 6.79%, while institutional ownership is 77.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 41,500. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,335,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $32,130. This insider now owns 97,082 shares in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -595.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, VNDA], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.72%.

During the past 100 days, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (VNDA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.46. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Key Stats

There are currently 59,097K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 296.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 198,770 K according to its annual income of -18,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,260 K and its income totaled -22,590 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.