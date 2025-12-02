No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) performance over the last week is recorded 4.58%

On Monday, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) opened lower -6.34% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Price fluctuations for VNDA have ranged from $3.81 to $5.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -595.45% at the time writing. With a float of $55.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is 6.79%, while institutional ownership is 77.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’25, was worth 41,500. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,335,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $32,130. This insider now owns 97,082 shares in total.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -595.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, VNDA], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.72%.

During the past 100 days, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (VNDA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.20 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.46. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Key Stats

There are currently 59,097K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 296.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 198,770 K according to its annual income of -18,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,260 K and its income totaled -22,590 K.