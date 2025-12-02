Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) average volume reaches $49.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) stock price up 0.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.08. NOK’s price has ranged from $4.00 to $8.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 315.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.93%. With a float of $5.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.58 billion.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Nokia Corp ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.39%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.18% during the next five years compared to 315.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nokia Corp ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.03 million, its volume of 22.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.31%.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 50.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.16 in the near term. At $6.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.02.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.16 billion, the company has a total of 5,575,851K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,798 M while annual income is 1,382 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,643 M while its latest quarter income was 92,340 K.