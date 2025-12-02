Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) kicked off at the price of $1.76: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Monday, with Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) stock price down -8.81% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. OPAD’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $6.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 21.57%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.16%. With a float of $25.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.93 million.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc is 31.18%, while institutional ownership is 31.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 3,935. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $1.93, making the entire transaction worth $9,650.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.16% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 61.45% during the next five years compared to 21.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Offerpad Solutions Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD)

Looking closely at Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.35%.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1827 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.5184 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7806, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0731. However, in the short run, Offerpad Solutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8578. Second resistance stands at $1.9555. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0244. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6912, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6223. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5246.

Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 64.87 million, the company has a total of 36,860K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 918,820 K while annual income is -62,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,680 K while its latest quarter income was -11,600 K.