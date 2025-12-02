Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.55 million

On Monday, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) opened higher 3.24% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $135.29. Price fluctuations for ODFL have ranged from $126.01 to $227.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.51% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.36% at the time writing. With a float of $180.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.43 million.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Trucking industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is 13.86%, while institutional ownership is 77.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 1,328,420. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 2,457 for $175.93, making the entire transaction worth $432,260. This insider now owns 23,594 shares in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 1.16) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.16% during the next five years compared to 16.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, ODFL], we can find that recorded value of 1.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.28%.

During the past 100 days, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc’s (ODFL) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.20 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.58 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $143.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $146.92. The third major resistance level sits at $150.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) Key Stats

There are currently 209,098K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,815 M according to its annual income of 1,186 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,407 M and its income totaled 270,950 K.