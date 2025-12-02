Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.76 million

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) kicked off on Monday, down -6.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.7. Over the past 52 weeks, PDYN has traded in a range of $3.02-$14.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.09%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 104.36%. With a float of $29.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 71 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palladyne AI Corp is 30.68%, while institutional ownership is 26.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 15,569. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $5.19, taking the stock ownership to the 23,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 3,000 for $5.29, making the entire transaction worth $15,860. This insider now owns 2,836,401 shares in total.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -1.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.26) by -1.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.36% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.49% during the next five years compared to 7.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Palladyne AI Corp’s (PDYN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.76 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.68%.

During the past 100 days, Palladyne AI Corp’s (PDYN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.48 in the near term. At $5.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 224.90 million has total of 42,037K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,790 K in contrast with the sum of -72,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 860 K and last quarter income was -3,740 K.