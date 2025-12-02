Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) volume exceeds 1.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) stock price up 3.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $45.65. PARR’s price has ranged from $11.86 to $48.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1775.26%. With a float of $48.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.25 million.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc is 3.09%, while institutional ownership is 101.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 4,284,021. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 99,284 shares at a rate of $43.15, taking the stock ownership to the 423,022 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s CEO proposed sale 99,284 for $28.27, making the entire transaction worth $2,806,596.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1775.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.76, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Looking closely at Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.57%.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.08. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.74. Second resistance stands at $48.28. The third major resistance level sits at $49.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.80.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.37 billion, the company has a total of 50,291K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,974 M while annual income is -33,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,013 M while its latest quarter income was 262,630 K.