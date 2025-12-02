Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.52 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) stock price up 3.75% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.35. PRGO’s price has ranged from $12.17 to $30.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.70%. With a float of $136.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.60 million.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Perrigo Company plc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 107.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12 ’25, was worth 106,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.18, taking the stock ownership to the 17,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CSO bought 1,255 for $22.41, making the entire transaction worth $28,125. This insider now owns 1,255 shares in total.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Perrigo Company plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Perrigo Company plc, PRGO], we can find that recorded value of 4.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.97%.

During the past 100 days, Perrigo Company plc’s (PRGO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.45. The third major resistance level sits at $14.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.69.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.91 billion, the company has a total of 137,624K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,373 M while annual income is -171,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,043 M while its latest quarter income was 7,500 K.