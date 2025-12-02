Personalis Inc (PSNL) posted a -0.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) kicked off on Monday, down -9.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.73. Over the past 52 weeks, PSNL has traded in a range of $2.83-$11.40.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -11.31% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.07%. With a float of $53.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.75 million.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Personalis Inc is 40.23%, while institutional ownership is 47.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 1,117,541. In this transaction CFO AND COO of this company sold 103,668 shares at a rate of $10.78, taking the stock ownership to the 164,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 103,668 for $9.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,035,643.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.28) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.88% during the next five years compared to -11.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Personalis Inc’s (PSNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Personalis Inc (PSNL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Personalis Inc, PSNL], we can find that recorded value of 1.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.15%.

During the past 100 days, Personalis Inc’s (PSNL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.83 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.57. The third major resistance level sits at $10.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.45.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 859.63 million has total of 88,804K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 84,610 K in contrast with the sum of -81,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,500 K and last quarter income was -21,650 K.

