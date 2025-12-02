Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) last year’s performance of -38.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) on Monday, soared 4.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. Within the past 52 weeks, PLTK’s price has moved between $3.31 and $8.74.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -9.18%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.61%. With a float of $75.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $376.50 million.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Playtika Holding Corp is 79.84%, while institutional ownership is 16.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 1,827,538. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 389,053 shares at a rate of $4.70, taking the stock ownership to the 199,510,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 150,869 for $4.77, making the entire transaction worth $719,962. This insider now owns 199,359,642 shares in total.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.24) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.32% during the next five years compared to -9.18% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Looking closely at Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.51%.

During the past 100 days, Playtika Holding Corp’s (PLTK) raw stochastic average was set at 57.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. However, in the short run, Playtika Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.33. Second resistance stands at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.81.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.59 billion based on 376,056K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,549 M and income totals 162,200 K. The company made 674,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.