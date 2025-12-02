POET Technologies Inc (POET) last year’s performance of -22.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) was -6.87% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. A 52-week range for POET has been $3.09 – $9.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -13.09%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.95%. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.01 million.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward POET Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of POET Technologies Inc is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 51,018.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.07) by -0.1.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what POET Technologies Inc (POET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 799.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of POET Technologies Inc (POET)

Looking closely at POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET), its last 5-days average volume was 4.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.02%.

During the past 100 days, POET Technologies Inc’s (POET) raw stochastic average was set at 13.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. However, in the short run, POET Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.25.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Key Stats

There are 90,723K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 607.46 million. As of now, sales total 40 K while income totals -56,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 300 K while its last quarter net income were -9,370 K.