POET Technologies Inc (POET) last year’s performance of -22.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer

Analyst Insights

On Monday, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) was -6.87% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. A 52-week range for POET has been $3.09 – $9.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -13.09%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.95%. With a float of $90.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.01 million.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward POET Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of POET Technologies Inc is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 9.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 51,018.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.07) by -0.1.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.95% per share during the next fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what POET Technologies Inc (POET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 799.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of POET Technologies Inc (POET)

Looking closely at POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET), its last 5-days average volume was 4.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.02%.

During the past 100 days, POET Technologies Inc’s (POET) raw stochastic average was set at 13.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.52 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. However, in the short run, POET Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.25.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET) Key Stats

There are 90,723K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 607.46 million. As of now, sales total 40 K while income totals -56,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 300 K while its last quarter net income were -9,370 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.