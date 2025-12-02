Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) with a beta value of 2.71 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) stock price down -8.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. PRME’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $6.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -124.13%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.24%. With a float of $93.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.31 million.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Prime Medicine Inc is 48.03%, while institutional ownership is 38.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 4,950,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 3,262,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,030,300 for $3.30, making the entire transaction worth $9,999,990. This insider now owns 6,230,300 shares in total.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.95% during the next five years compared to -124.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Prime Medicine Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 105.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prime Medicine Inc (PRME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.9 million, its volume of 2.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.52%.

During the past 100 days, Prime Medicine Inc’s (PRME) raw stochastic average was set at 10.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.67 in the near term. At $3.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.15.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 631.79 million, the company has a total of 180,511K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,980 K while annual income is -195,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,230 K while its latest quarter income was -50,580 K.