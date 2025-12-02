Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) is -17.73% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) was 4.59% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $15.69. A 52-week range for PRMB has been $14.36 – $35.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.71%. With a float of $250.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.62 million.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Primo Brands Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Primo Brands Corp is 32.45%, while institutional ownership is 74.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 895,945. In this transaction Director of this company bought 54,540 shares at a rate of $16.43, taking the stock ownership to the 181,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’25, when Company’s Exec. Chair and CEO bought 123,049 for $15.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,910,323. This insider now owns 355,066 shares in total.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.86. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.03 million. That was better than the volume of 5.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.65%.

During the past 100 days, Primo Brands Corp’s (PRMB) raw stochastic average was set at 12.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.49. However, in the short run, Primo Brands Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.77. Second resistance stands at $17.14. The third major resistance level sits at $17.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.20. The third support level lies at $14.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) Key Stats

There are 370,286K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.08 billion. As of now, sales total 5,153 M while income totals -16,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,766 M while its last quarter net income were 16,800 K.