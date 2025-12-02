ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.67 million

On Monday, ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) was 4.52% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.54. A 52-week range for ACDC has been $3.08 – $10.70.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.22% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -132.37%. With a float of $29.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.80 million.

The firm has a total of 3077 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProFrac Holding Corp stocks. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp is 83.53%, while institutional ownership is 12.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08 ’25, was worth 164,578. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 43,297 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 422,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 14 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,500,000 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,000,000. This insider now owns 82,389,657 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.33) by -0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -132.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.44% during the next five years compared to -13.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProFrac Holding Corp, ACDC], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.66%.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.05. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are 180,871K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 669.22 million. As of now, sales total 2,191 M while income totals -215,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 403,100 K while its last quarter net income were -100,900 K.