Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) last year’s performance of 27.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) opened lower -8.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.38. Price fluctuations for TARA have ranged from $2.48 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 55.31%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.17% at the time writing. With a float of $34.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.59 million.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Protara Therapeutics Inc is 10.58%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 63,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.19, taking the stock ownership to the 51,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Chf Scientific Operations Off sold 21,224 for $4.53, making the entire transaction worth $96,145. This insider now owns 98,861 shares in total.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.56) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.56% during the next five years compared to 55.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.24%.

During the past 100 days, Protara Therapeutics Inc’s (TARA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.14 in the near term. At $7.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.78.

Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) Key Stats

There are currently 38,587K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 260.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -44,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,260 K.