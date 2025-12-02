Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) last year’s performance of 11.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB) opened higher 74.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Price fluctuations for QTTB have ranged from $1.35 to $28.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 31.75%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.13% at the time writing. With a float of $4.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.30 million.

Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Q32 Bio Inc is 62.99%, while institutional ownership is 10.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26 ’25, was worth 18,900. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,494 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 121,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’25, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,990 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $5,385. This insider now owns 58,384 shares in total.

Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -1.53) by 0.37.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to 31.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Q32 Bio Inc (QTTB)

Looking closely at Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB), its last 5-days average volume was 33.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.78%.

During the past 100 days, Q32 Bio Inc’s (QTTB) raw stochastic average was set at 46.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.05. However, in the short run, Q32 Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.54. Second resistance stands at $7.27. The third major resistance level sits at $8.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.30.

Q32 Bio Inc (NASDAQ: QTTB) Key Stats

There are currently 12,304K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -47,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,390 K.