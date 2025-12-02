Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 13.96 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock price down -6.41% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.7. QUBT’s price has ranged from $4.37 to $27.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 76.26%. With a float of $193.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.12 million.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc is 13.68%, while institutional ownership is 41.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 10 ’25, was worth 543,053. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $15.52, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $15.63, making the entire transaction worth $468,882. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.45% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum Computing Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 154.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4462.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Looking closely at Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT), its last 5-days average volume was 16.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 27.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.38%.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.15 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.31. However, in the short run, Quantum Computing Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.23. Second resistance stands at $11.52. The third major resistance level sits at $11.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.35.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.45 billion, the company has a total of 224,123K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 373 K while annual income is -68,542 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 384 K while its latest quarter income was 2,382 K.