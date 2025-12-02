RCAT (Red Cat Holdings Inc) dropped -6.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) was -6.06% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.42. A 52-week range for RCAT has been $4.58 – $16.70.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -47.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.83%. With a float of $104.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.16 million.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Red Cat Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Red Cat Holdings Inc is 12.28%, while institutional ownership is 41.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29 ’25, was worth 109,050. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $10.91, making the entire transaction worth $109,100. This insider now owns 53,073 shares in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.07) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.34% during the next five years compared to -47.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Red Cat Holdings Inc, RCAT], we can find that recorded value of 5.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.71%.

During the past 100 days, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.98 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.40. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.45.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Key Stats

There are 119,371K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 832.01 million. As of now, sales total 17,836 K while income totals -24,053 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,650 K while its last quarter net income were -16,020 K.