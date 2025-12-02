Recent developments with Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.49 cents.

Shaun Noe

Company News

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Monday, soared 4.60% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.4. Within the past 52 weeks, ANGO’s price has moved between $6.91 and $13.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 28.31%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -119.24%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.45 million.

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Angiodynamic Inc is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21 ’25, was worth 118,100. In this transaction SVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.81, taking the stock ownership to the 93,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CFO bought 890 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,932. This insider now owns 256,629 shares in total.

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Latest Financial update

As on 11/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.11) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.38 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO)

The latest stats from [Angiodynamic Inc, ANGO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.96%.

During the past 100 days, Angiodynamic Inc’s (ANGO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.54. The third major resistance level sits at $14.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.96. The third support level lies at $11.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 534.36 million based on 41,200K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 292,500 K and income totals -33,990 K. The company made 75,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.

