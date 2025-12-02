Recent developments with CSX Corp (CSX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.30 cents.

On Monday, CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) opened lower -1.44% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $35.36. Price fluctuations for CSX have ranged from $26.22 to $37.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.12% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.27% at the time writing. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.86 billion.

CSX Corp (CSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CSX Corp is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 77.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 22 ’25, was worth 1,120,703. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 31,053 shares at a rate of $36.09, taking the stock ownership to the 197,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 24,249 for $36.76, making the entire transaction worth $891,467.

CSX Corp (CSX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 0.42) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.18% during the next five years compared to 5.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CSX Corp (CSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corp (CSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.21%.

During the past 100 days, CSX Corp’s (CSX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.66. However, in the short run, CSX Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.20. Second resistance stands at $35.54. The third major resistance level sits at $35.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.44. The third support level lies at $34.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,862,137K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,540 M according to its annual income of 3,470 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,587 M and its income totaled 694,000 K.