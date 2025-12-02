Recent developments with CXApp Inc (CXAI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.85 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) stock price down -12.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. CXAI’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $2.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -79.16% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 52.46%. With a float of $20.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41 employees.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of CXApp Inc is 29.62%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months).

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.28% during the next five years compared to -79.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CXApp Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CXApp Inc (CXAI)

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.08%.

During the past 100 days, CXApp Inc’s (CXAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0502 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0578 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6754, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9199. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4473 in the near term. At $0.4886, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5122. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3824, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3588. The third support level lies at $0.3175 if the price breaches the second support level.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.62 million, the company has a total of 28,629K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,140 K while annual income is -19,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,110 K while its latest quarter income was -3,160 K.

