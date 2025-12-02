Recent developments with Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.00 cents.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) on Monday, plunged -10.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.31. Within the past 52 weeks, IE’s price has moved between $4.50 and $17.90.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -32.06% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.62%. With a float of $109.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.17 million.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Copper industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc is 24.11%, while institutional ownership is 60.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 25 ’25, was worth 31,789,460. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,418,295 shares at a rate of $9.30, taking the stock ownership to the 9,665,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 21 ’25, when Company’s Senior VP, Exploration sold 134,059 for $8.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,195,806. This insider now owns 194,226 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.24) by 0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.40% during the next five years compared to -32.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 504.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.32 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.54%.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.73 in the near term. At $14.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.77. The third support level lies at $10.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.86 billion based on 144,715K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,900 K and income totals -128,620 K. The company made 550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.