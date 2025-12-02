Recent developments with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.07 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price down -1.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $492.01. MSFT’s price has ranged from $344.79 to $555.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.05%. With a float of $7.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.43 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Microsoft Corporation is 1.47%, while institutional ownership is 85.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03 ’25, was worth 19,967,707. In this transaction Vice Chair and President of this company sold 38,500 shares at a rate of $518.64, taking the stock ownership to the 461,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 38,500 for $518.64, making the entire transaction worth $19,967,705.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 3.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.05% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.86% during the next five years compared to 18.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Microsoft Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.06, a number that is poised to hit 3.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.3 million. That was better than the volume of 22.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.81%.

During the past 100 days, Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.86 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 8.23 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $509.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $468.38. However, in the short run, Microsoft Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $489.52. Second resistance stands at $492.29. The third major resistance level sits at $494.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $484.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $481.87. The third support level lies at $479.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3617.64 billion, the company has a total of 7,432,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 281,724 M while annual income is 101,832 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 77,673 M while its latest quarter income was 27,747 M.