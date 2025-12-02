Recent developments with New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.08 cents.

On Monday, New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) was 7.38% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. A 52-week range for NFE has been $0.98 – $16.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 5.11%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -253.60%. With a float of $188.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.60 million.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New Fortress Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of New Fortress Energy Inc is 33.59%, while institutional ownership is 59.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 42,850. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 206,653 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $907,000. This insider now owns 36,021,915 shares in total.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.06) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -253.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.72% during the next five years compared to 5.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

The latest stats from [New Fortress Energy Inc, NFE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.13 million was superior to 12.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.70%.

During the past 100 days, New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1674 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2826 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1911. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1300. The third support level lies at $0.9900 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Key Stats

There are 284,553K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 372.76 million. As of now, sales total 2,365 M while income totals -249,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 327,370 K while its last quarter net income were -299,660 K.