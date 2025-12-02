Recent developments with Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.71 cents.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on Monday, down -6.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.39. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $2.71-$11.36.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -12.58% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.98%. With a float of $164.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.39 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc is 1.89%, while institutional ownership is 110.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 98,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 418,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,900 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $5,548. This insider now owns 61,134 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.1) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to -12.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 169.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.90%.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.61 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.06 in the near term. At $8.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. The third support level lies at $7.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.31 billion has total of 167,388K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 399,210 K in contrast with the sum of 24,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 135,800 K and last quarter income was 11,880 K.