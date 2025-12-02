Recent developments with Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.37 cents.

On Monday, Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) opened higher 3.82% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $23.02. Price fluctuations for UTI have ranged from $21.29 to $36.32 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 84.22%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.73% at the time writing. With a float of $52.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.43 million.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Universal Technical Institute Inc is 3.68%, while institutional ownership is 93.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 253,991. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.40, taking the stock ownership to the 136,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 500,000 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $17,500,000. This insider now owns 2,716,267 shares in total.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.18) by 0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

The latest stats from [Universal Technical Institute Inc, UTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.47%.

During the past 100 days, Universal Technical Institute Inc’s (UTI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.36 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.36. The third major resistance level sits at $26.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.80. The third support level lies at $21.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Key Stats

There are currently 54,424K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 835,620 K according to its annual income of 63,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 222,440 K and its income totaled 18,760 K.