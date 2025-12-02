Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is expecting 51.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) opened lower -8.29% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.57. Price fluctuations for RGTI have ranged from $2.42 to $58.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -676.10%. With a float of $323.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $325.31 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc is 2.07%, while institutional ownership is 49.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 97,551. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 3,702 shares at a rate of $26.35, taking the stock ownership to the 179,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 41,935 for $26.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,104,555. This insider now owns 688,633 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.03% during the next five years compared to -676.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 39.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1033.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 72.48 million, its volume of 31.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.51%.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.49 in the near term. At $25.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.33.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

There are currently 330,026K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,790 K according to its annual income of -200,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,950 K and its income totaled -200,970 K.