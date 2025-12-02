Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 16.46%

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) on Monday, soared 1.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.98. Within the past 52 weeks, RKT’s price has moved between $9.52 and $22.56.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.33%. With a float of $840.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.82 billion.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rocket Companies Inc is 70.14%, while institutional ownership is 12.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 49,618. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $19.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,003,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $19.29, making the entire transaction worth $48,225. This insider now owns 1,005,684 shares in total.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.03) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 29.28 million. That was better than the volume of 20.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.13%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.46. However, in the short run, Rocket Companies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.77. Second resistance stands at $21.23. The third major resistance level sits at $22.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.75. The third support level lies at $18.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.19 billion based on 2,104,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,101 M and income totals 29,370 K. The company made 1,605 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -123,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.