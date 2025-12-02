Saia Inc (SAIA) soared 4.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on Monday, with Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock price up 4.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $281.56. SAIA’s price has ranged from $229.12 to $587.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 25.72%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.22%. With a float of $26.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15300 workers is very important to gauge.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Saia Inc is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 112.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 117,145. In this transaction Director of this company bought 422 shares at a rate of $277.60, taking the stock ownership to the 1,852 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 422 for $277.43, making the entire transaction worth $117,075. This insider now owns 1,430 shares in total.

Saia Inc (SAIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 2.84 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.88% during the next five years compared to 25.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Saia Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.68. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc (SAIA)

The latest stats from [Saia Inc, SAIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.33 million was inferior to 0.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.50%.

During the past 100 days, Saia Inc’s (SAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $289.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $307.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $303.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $313.24. The third major resistance level sits at $326.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $279.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $266.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $256.60.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.81 billion, the company has a total of 26,643K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,209 M while annual income is 362,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 839,640 K while its latest quarter income was 86,320 K.