Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) 20 Days SMA touches 20.41%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) opened higher 14.76% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.1. Price fluctuations for STTK have ranged from $0.69 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -20.93% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.01% at the time writing. With a float of $49.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.15 million.

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shattuck Labs Inc is 21.55%, while institutional ownership is 46.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25 ’25, was worth 5,471,826. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,306,127 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 5,255,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 6,306,127 for $0.87, making the entire transaction worth $5,471,826. This insider now owns 5,255,106 shares in total.

Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.32) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.92% during the next five years compared to -20.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 152.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shattuck Labs Inc, STTK], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.21%.

During the past 100 days, Shattuck Labs Inc’s (STTK) raw stochastic average was set at 85.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.64. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.02.

Shattuck Labs Inc (NASDAQ: STTK) Key Stats

There are currently 63,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 152.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,720 K according to its annual income of -75,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,000 K and its income totaled -10,060 K.