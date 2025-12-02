Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is expecting 4.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) on Monday, plunged -9.88% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.53. Within the past 52 weeks, SEDG’s price has moved between $11.00 and $48.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.98%. With a float of $58.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.56 million.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Solaredge Technologies Inc is 2.21%, while institutional ownership is 105.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 164,127. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s Chairman of the Board bought 30,000 for $13.70, making the entire transaction worth $411,000. This insider now owns 274,478 shares in total.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -1.66) by -1.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Solaredge Technologies Inc, SEDG], we can find that recorded value of 2.89 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.86%.

During the past 100 days, Solaredge Technologies Inc’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.70. The third major resistance level sits at $37.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.44.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.97 billion based on 59,800K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 901,460 K and income totals -1,806 M. The company made 340,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -50,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.