Solid Power Inc (SLDP) posted a -2.99% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Monday, Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) was -6.35% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.2. A 52-week range for SLDP has been $0.68 – $8.86.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -27.17%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.70%. With a float of $149.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.21 million.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solid Power Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc is 21.75%, while institutional ownership is 34.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 22 ’25, was worth 949,681. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 93,961 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $177,588.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.13) by -0.04.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.19% during the next five years compared to -27.17% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solid Power Inc (SLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.12 million, its volume of 6.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.56%.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.49 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.01 in the near term. At $5.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.50.

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are 191,024K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 930.28 million. As of now, sales total 20,140 K while income totals -96,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,560 K while its last quarter net income were -25,870 K.