SPRB (Spruce Biosciences Inc) dropped -16.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) kicked off on Monday, down -16.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $100.0. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRB has traded in a range of $4.28-$240.00.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.93% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.22%. With a float of $1.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 million.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Spruce Biosciences Inc is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 33.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 4,585. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 256 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 1,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 257 for $19.14, making the entire transaction worth $4,920. This insider now owns 1,050 shares in total.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -42.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -15.38) by -27.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -6.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.98% during the next five years compared to -16.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spruce Biosciences Inc’s (SPRB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 127.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -84.76, a number that is poised to hit -5.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -28.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spruce Biosciences Inc, SPRB], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.48%.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Biosciences Inc’s (SPRB) raw stochastic average was set at 33.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $100.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $117.64. The third major resistance level sits at $130.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.48.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.96 million has total of 1,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,910 K in contrast with the sum of -53,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,210 K.