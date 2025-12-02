Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) with a beta value of 1.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) kicked off on Monday, down -6.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $344.31. Over the past 52 weeks, STRL has traded in a range of $96.34-$419.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 41.23%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.51%. With a float of $29.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.71 million.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Sterling Infrastructure Inc is 3.42%, while institutional ownership is 101.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24 ’25, was worth 790,545. In this transaction General Counsel, Corporate Sec of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $225.87, taking the stock ownership to the 29,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,500 for $225.87, making the entire transaction worth $790,545.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.33) by 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.51% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.69% during the next five years compared to 41.23% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sterling Infrastructure Inc’s (STRL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.61%.

During the past 100 days, Sterling Infrastructure Inc’s (STRL) raw stochastic average was set at 47.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.96 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.88 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $356.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $330.97 in the near term. At $341.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $347.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $314.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $309.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $298.57.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.85 billion has total of 30,719K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,116 M in contrast with the sum of 257,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 689,020 K and last quarter income was 92,090 K.