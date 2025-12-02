Strategy Inc (MSTR) with a beta value of 3.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Monday, plunged -3.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $177.18. Within the past 52 weeks, MSTR’s price has moved between $166.01 and $457.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 627.56%. With a float of $267.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.47 million.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Strategy Inc is 7.02%, while institutional ownership is 51.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 104,808. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,100 shares at a rate of $95.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,600 for $202.02, making the entire transaction worth $525,252. This insider now owns 32,726 shares in total.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 627.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Strategy Inc (MSTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.68 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Strategy Inc (MSTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.86 million, its volume of 24.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.55%.

During the past 100 days, Strategy Inc’s (MSTR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.15 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $268.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $332.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $177.19 in the near term. At $182.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $193.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $149.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $144.06.

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.26 billion based on 287,354K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 463,460 K and income totals -1,167 M. The company made 128,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,785 M in sales during its previous quarter.