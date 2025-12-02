Sunrun Inc (RUN) volume exceeds 6.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Monday, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) opened lower -8.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $20.25. Price fluctuations for RUN have ranged from $5.38 to $22.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.15% at the time writing. With a float of $223.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.60 million.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc is 3.56%, while institutional ownership is 104.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 978,742. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 13 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 6,329 for $19.22, making the entire transaction worth $121,643. This insider now owns 88,474 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.19) by 1.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc (RUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Looking closely at Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.83%.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.51 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.45. Second resistance stands at $20.36. The third major resistance level sits at $20.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.70.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

There are currently 232,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,038 M according to its annual income of -2,846 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 724,560 K and its income totaled 16,590 K.