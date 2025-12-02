Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.96%

On Monday, Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) was -12.82% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. A 52-week range for STRO has been $0.52 – $3.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -4.05%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.42%. With a float of $78.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 338 workers is very important to gauge.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sutro Biopharma Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Sutro Biopharma Inc is 7.52%, while institutional ownership is 63.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’25, was worth 13,607. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company bought 17,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 71,832 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’25, when Company’s CFO bought 19,750 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $15,998. This insider now owns 19,750 shares in total.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.57% during the next five years compared to -4.05% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

The latest stats from [Sutro Biopharma Inc, STRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.76%.

During the past 100 days, Sutro Biopharma Inc’s (STRO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0742 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0816 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9268, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9224. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8509. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9004. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9358. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7660, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7306. The third support level lies at $0.6811 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) Key Stats

There are 85,135K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 68.24 million. As of now, sales total 62,040 K while income totals -227,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,690 K while its last quarter net income were -56,860 K.