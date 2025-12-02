Talkspace Inc (TALK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.93% last month.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) kicked off on Monday, down -7.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.38. Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has traded in a range of $2.22-$4.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 265.80%. With a float of $139.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.11 million.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Talkspace Inc is 15.94%, while institutional ownership is 49.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’25, was worth 50,473. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 19,563 shares at a rate of $2.58, taking the stock ownership to the 231,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,563 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $50,473.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.01) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 265.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Talkspace Inc’s (TALK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talkspace Inc (TALK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.84%.

During the past 100 days, Talkspace Inc’s (TALK) raw stochastic average was set at 67.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.85. However, in the short run, Talkspace Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. The third support level lies at $2.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 518.51 million has total of 165,656K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 187,590 K in contrast with the sum of 1,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 59,380 K and last quarter income was 3,250 K.