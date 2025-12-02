Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.73%

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) on Monday, plunged -6.54% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.74. Within the past 52 weeks, TSHA’s price has moved between $1.05 and $5.51.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -63.99% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.19%. With a float of $224.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.92 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is 18.13%, while institutional ownership is 89.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 1,172,812. In this transaction President and Head of R&D of this company sold 260,047 shares at a rate of $4.51, taking the stock ownership to the 1,006,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s President and Head of R&D sold 110,125 for $4.75, making the entire transaction worth $523,094. This insider now owns 1,006,439 shares in total.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Latest Financial update

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.08) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.49% during the next five years compared to -63.99% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Trading Performance Indicators

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.47 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 192.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.99%.

During the past 100 days, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s (TSHA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. The third support level lies at $4.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.21 billion based on 273,919K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,330 K and income totals -89,300 K. The company made 1,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.