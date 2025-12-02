Teads Holding Co (TEAD) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Teads Holding Co (NASDAQ: TEAD) on Monday, plunged -8.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Within the past 52 weeks, TEAD’s price has moved between $0.60 and $7.87.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.72% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1100.57%. With a float of $28.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.47 million.

Teads Holding Co (TEAD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teads Holding Co is 69.73%, while institutional ownership is 17.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 11 ’25, was worth 2,013. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,250 shares at a rate of $1.61, taking the stock ownership to the 101,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $1.88, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 97,277 shares in total.

Teads Holding Co (TEAD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.11) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1100.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teads Holding Co (NASDAQ: TEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Teads Holding Co (TEAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.08 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teads Holding Co (TEAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teads Holding Co, TEAD], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.93%.

During the past 100 days, Teads Holding Co’s (TEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0912 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1280 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2920, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6175. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7014. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7566. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7871. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6157, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5852. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5300.

Teads Holding Co (NASDAQ: TEAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.70 million based on 95,471K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 889,880 K and income totals -710 K. The company made 318,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.

